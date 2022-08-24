'Perfect recipe for a top day out' – Our review of Zog Playland and everything else Warwick Castle has to offer

Zog Live being performed at Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle is now home to Zog Playland, the world's first Zog-themed permanent attraction, and also shows daily stage performances of Zog Live.

Zog Live at Warwick Castle

Zog fans can fly like a dragon on a winged zip rope, explore the turrets of Princess Pearl’s Tower and even relax on beanbags to enjoy an outdoor stage show of one of their favourite books brought to life.

The attraction opened in April and it's been a huge draw for lovers of all things that have spilled from the mind of firm favourite children's author Julia Donaldson.

Zog Playland at Warwick Castle

The magic of Zog combined with the wonder of Warwick Castle is a perfect recipe for a top day out.

The theatre show, which includes a set design created using Axel Scheffler’s original artwork, has live puppetry, interactive routines and surprise special effects.

The new Zog Playland is right by the entrance door – so it's a great way to start or end the day, or both. Visitors can also do the Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail.

Zog Playland at Warwick Castle

Zog-mania aside, Warwick Castle, for those who have not visited, transports you back in time with its interactive exhibits, reenactment staff, and entertaining shows.

Founded by William the Conqueror in 1066, the now Merlin-ran castle has seen many notorious visitors including kings, queens, knights and even a few ghosts.

Nowadays, youngsters from near and far can be seen dashing about the grounds dressed up as knights, princes or princesses. There's even chance to attend the Knights School, which is equally as entertaining as a spectator.

Warwick Castle

A must-do is to climb up and walk on the castle walls. The breathtaking views are worth the effort but the narrow, ancient steps are not for the faint-hearted.

There's just so much to do, a top tip is to check the timetable of shows on arrival in order to make the most of all that's on offer. From winding through the Horrible Histories Maze, there's also the birds of prey show The Falconer’s Quest, and the jousting show War of the Roses Live.

Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle

The Falconer's Quest is an extraordinary display of the castle's birds of prey – with bald eagles, hawks, a huge condor, barn owls and everything in between swooping inches from the crowd with the backdrop of the castle and river.

Unfortunately, the castle dungeon tickets cost extra on the day but you can buy a joint castle and dungeon ticket in advance. It is also a good idea to take your own picnic – as what's on offer can be costly for a big family.

Families that don't want the fun to end can stay the night. There's woodland lodges or glamping tents, complete with Zog goodies and story time with one of Warwick Castle's knights or princesses.

Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle, and everything that comes with it, is one of those places that you wish to return to as soon as you've left.

And for Zog superfans – it really is the perfect mix of magic and adventure.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warwick Castle, Warwick, Warwickshire, CV34 6AH

www.warwick-castle.com // 01926 406610

Warwick Castle is open from 10am daily.

Wars of the Roses LIVE! runs until September 4.

Day tickets from £29 (when booked in advance) – inclusive of Wars of the Rose LIVE!, Zog Live Show, Zog Playland, Zog & the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail, The Falconer’s Quest and more.

Warwick Castle’s annual Gold pass costs £65pp, while its Silver pass (off-peak only) costs £45pp