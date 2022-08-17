'We loved every second!' Our review of theatrical spectacular Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle

Unearth the legend of Guy of Warwick in Dragon Slayer, only at Warwick Castle

It's got everything needed for an action-fuelled night of fiery, interactive entertainment including knights and princesses, a fire-breathing dragon and a magical castle.

The theatrical performance took viewers on a thoroughly engaging journey through history, following the legend of Guy of Warwick.

It was a combination of an open-air theatre production and cinema experience, engaging multiple senses with enthralling light projections on the castle walls, fire, and the rumbling sensation as the majestic horses charged.

We were unsure how much our four-year- old son would appreciate the show. But despite the later start at 8.30pm and the recommended age for children being six and upwards – he absolutely loved it.

While not being old enough to fully understand the story he was mesmerised by the music, lights, castle projections, horses and fireworks.

The show takes place in a 360-degree seated arena right in the middle of the castle courtyard. The myth becomes reality as the skies of Warwick are illuminated with the legend of the Dragon Slayer.

Guy rose from humble beginnings here in Warwick and would go on to fall in love with Princess Felice, daughter of the Earl of Warwick.

The Earl believed Guy to be unworthy of his daughter’s hand in marriage and encouraged him to prove his worthiness through a series of challenges. Guy embarks on a treacherous quest to prove his courage to Felice and her father, fighting mythical beasts and battling fearsome warriors before he faces the Dragon.

We loved every second of the show, it was truly mesmerising.