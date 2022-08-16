Notification Settings

Beverley Knight shares snaps with Steve Bull after he attended her Sister Act performance

By Sunil Midda

Wolverhampton soul singer Beverley Knight has shared her delight on social media after Wolves legend Steve Bull went to see her Sister Act performance.

Beverley Knight with Wolves legend Steve Bull MBE. Photo credit: Beverley Knight Instagram

Following her performance with Goldie at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the star has now returned to playing Deloris Van Carties in the Sister Act theatre show, which is currently running at the Hammersmith Apollo in London until August 28.

Beverley shared several posts on social media about Wolves legend Steve Bull MBE coming to see the performance with his family, and posted photos of the two together.

She said on her post: "My luvs look who came to see us this weekend down at Sister Act… Wolves Legend Steve Bull MBE and his lovely family!"

Beverley Knight with mother Deloris. Photo credit: Beverley Knight Instagram

And over the weekend, Beverley also shared a sweet photo with her mother Deloris who went to see the performance along with '54 other Wolverhamptoners'.

She said in the post: "My luvs… My mum Deloris came to see me play Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act today with FIFTY-FOUR Wolverhamptoners! What a moment."

