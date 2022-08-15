Eccleshall murder mystery play back by popular demand

Cast members of Murder At The Blue Parrot

After proving their panto power earlier this year with a fantastic run of The Wizard of Oz, Eccleshall Community Amateur Dramatics (ECAD) have delighted crowds this summer with a deliciously deathly mystery drama.

Murder At The Blue Parrot transported audiences back to the roaring twenties for two evenings of slick chicanery with a burlesque beat.

Yet all was not razzmatazz and all that jazz, for times were about to get pretty tumultuous for a particular nightclub owner who may have bitten off more than he could chew.

As said bar proprietor met his untimely demise, scheming suspects were many and multiple, and it was up to the crowd in attendance (with the help of a humourous-yet-cunning detective) to crack the curious case.

ECAD took crowds back to the roaring 20s

Following a sensational two-night run at Eccleshall’s The Royal Oak, ECAD are delighted to be bringing Murder At The Blue Parrot back to the Joule’s Brewery taphouse for a special one-off performance on September 10.

Back by popular demand, the show promises plenty of feathers, frolics and fiendish goings-on for all those who dare to attend.

Speaking following this summer’s performances, ECAD director Rebecca Green said: “As always I am so incredibly proud of the cast for all their hard work and determination, especially our new members Dan, who stepped in as our charming super-sleuth detective, and Harrison – our youngest cast member who came in as our PC and gave a wonderful performance.”

The club in full swing

Those who are heading for a night at The Blue Parrot next month are set for a terrific treat that gets the audience involved in an entertaining evening of immersive theatre.

With this one, ECAD have proved yet again that there is nothing ‘amateur’ about their dramatics, and are looking forward to dazzling those Parrot punters once more.