'That was a moment' – Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight tells of joy to perform with 'fellow Yam Yam'

Published: Last Updated: Comments

Wolverhampton soul singer Beverley Knight has paid tribute to fans for "all the love and messages".

Beverley Knight performs on stage during the closing ceremony
It comes following her performance with Goldie at the closing ceremony for the Games on Monday.

She said: "Oh luvs! That was a moment. An absolute joy to perform with my fellow Yam Yam and friend Goldie at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"Thank you for all the love and messages last night following our performance of Goldie's #dnb classic Inner City Life.

"Of course I was repping Wolverhampton with my bespoke Wolves jumpsuit. I didn't even know Goldie was going to do the same."

She added: "Such a beautiful night and made even more special by having my mum and my James there with me."

Fans have flocked to the star's social media pages to praise her for her 'amazing, super human' performance with Goldie, who was born in Walsall and raised in Wolverhampton.

