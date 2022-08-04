Countdown begins for the return of Eccleshall Show

The Eccleshall Show. Pictured: Jenny Morgan with Brook the Harris hawk, from Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre

With just one month to go until the return of the annual Eccleshall Show, organisers have been busy putting the finishing touches to this year's preparations.

After the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the last two shows, the committee are looking forward to welcoming it back for its 75th anniversary.

The Eccleshall Show. Pictured: Mel Jepson with her cheeses

The show regularly attracts 5,000 visitors to the venue at The Parks, Sugnall, North Eccleshall and will take place this year on Saturday, September 3.

Show chairman, Ed Lambert said: “It’s great to be back. We are looking forward to giving our community a really spectacular event this year.”

In the main ring there will be two feature events – The Vander brothers with their daredevil tricks, together with the BMX team who have both performed at previous shows.

Also being staged in the main ring there will be the Pet Dog Agility competition, childrens sports, Junior Rugby Club demo and a vintage tractor parade.

The Eccleshall Show. Pictured: Nicky Clare and her dog Archie have a go at the agility course

The Craft and Horticulture marquee will host more than 130 classes for both adults and children, from fruit and flower growing, to wine making, floral art, handicrafts and photography.

The closing dates for entries to the craft events is August 31.

Schedules and entry forms can be downloaded from the show website and can be found in Eccleshall Library, Perrys the butchers and Eccleshall Animal Health.

The Eccleshall Show. Pictured: Judge Paul Harrison looks at the flowers

A huge turnout of classic vehicles is expected, with a varied display of vintage tractors, commercial vehicles, military vehicles and motorcycles on display.

There will also be a working display of static engines, with some of the vintage tractors taking a turn around the main ring during the afternoon.

Local horsewoman Sian Mann and her team will be in charge of the Equestrian section of the show and have said they are anticipating a busy day.

There are three judging rings and classes include show jumping, in-hand, ridden and lead rein, plus novelty classes.

Other attractions around the showground include the companion dog show– for which entries are taken on the day– trade stands, a shopping mall, children’s funfair, Punch and Judy, Farriery demonstration and a brass band.

Members of the Eccleshall Women's Institute will be serving teas and home-made treats in their marquee near the main ring.

The Eccleshall Show. Pictured: Sylvia Keris and Jan Watson from Eccleshall First Responders with their huge raffle prize

Eccleshall Scouts will be cooking up a storm in the Food Arc, serving burgers and sausages, where there will also be a variety of international food stalls.

The Red Lion Farm from Haughton will be bringing its Jersey Ice Cream and Perry’s the Butchers will be roasting a hog at lunchtime.