Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden dances the streets of Dudley with the Queen's Baton.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy shared her delight on Instagram and an avalanche of blue tick verified celebrities congratulated her and partner and fellow dancer Ben Jones on their big day.

Mcfly star Tom Fletcher, Amy's former Strictly partner, was among the guest list – and he also sang at the ceremony.

He said: "It was an honour not only to get an invite to Amy and Ben's big day but also to be asked to sing in the ceremony."

The pair married on July 2 signing an exclusive deal with celebrity Hello! magazine which meant a month long blackout on social media posts of wedding pictures.

However, posting a tranche of pictures on Instagram over the weekend Amy said: "I can’t believe it’s been four weeks since I finally became a Mrs. It really was the most perfect day. We were surrounded by our favourite people and everything was how we imagined and more.

"There are also so many special people we need to thank for making our day THE BEST.

"Nearly 11 years ago our journey together started as dance partners, soon fell in love and finally 02.07.2022 we become husband and wife."

The pair met on the dancefloor and achieved their ambition of winning the British Dance Championship, cementing themselves in the nation's hearts.

Stacey Dooley, Stephanie McGovern, Diane Buswell and Pasquale La Rocca were some of the celebrities who congratulated them to the couple amongst the 43,000 well wishers.

Welsh born Amy was given the honour of carrying the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton in her adoptive home of Dudley last week capping off an unforgettable summer for the bride.