Full cast announced for Blood Brothers at Wolverhampton Grand

Blood Brothers returns to Wolverhampton in September. Photo: Jack Merriman.

The iconic Willy Russell musical performed to sell-out houses on its recent UK tour and returns with gusto to Wolverhampton from September 13 – 17.

Wolverhampton favourite Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones continue in the iconic roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone respectively.

Niki Colwell Evans first rose to fame in 2007 when she reached the semi-final of series 4 of The X Factor UK, mentored by Louis Walsh.

After her debut solo single Love Me No More in 2008, she went on to play Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers at the Phoenix Theatre between 2008-2009 and in 2010, where she received rave reviews from critics.

Following on from this, she performed in the pantomime Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 2009 - 2010, as well as Snow White and Jack And The Beanstalk.

She also toured to Wolverhampton in the UK & Ireland tour of Kinky Boots as Trish.

In 2016, she performed at the Queen’s 90th celebrations at Windsor Castle alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Damien Lewis, Andrea Boccelli, Katherine Jenkins, Gary Barlow, and Kylie Minogue.

Sean Jones is thrilled to be returning to the part of Mickey. He has had a long and successful association with the role since 1999, having played it in both West End and touring productions to critical acclaim.

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers.

Considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times), Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

The superb score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.