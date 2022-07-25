Sir Lenny Henry's new role in Lord of the Rings spin-off

Lenny Henry in the Tolkien drama

The Dudley actor and comedian is part of a new trailer for Amazon's Prime Video for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, giving a closer look at the action-packed fantasy epic inspired by the world of JRR Tolkien.

Sir Lenny plays Sadoc Burrows, an elder of the Harfoot people, who are a subspecies of the Hobbits that are synonymous with the Lord of the Rings franchise.

It is the latest challenge for the 63-year-old, who has become an accomplished Shakespearean actor in recent years after starting his career in stand-up.

He warns that "the skies are strange" as the trailer sets up a brewing conflict with villain Sauron.

The new version of the fantasy drama has a budget of £200 million.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Sir Lenny spoke of his joy at getting involved. He said: "We’re a nomadic tribe, and follow the weather to the place where the crops come. We have a huge caravan with wooden wheels. We are a very good way to hide things because people are much bigger and cause problems. We’re traditional Tolkien. Generally, for this world, little people are funny, but likewise, you can be so brave."

Executive producer JD Payne spoke at the Comic-Con, describing the central themes of the show as "timely for not just our culture or any other culture around the world".