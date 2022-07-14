Best splash parks to cool off at as Black Country heads towards heatwave

Enjoying the splash pad at Walsall Arboretum

Temperatures in the Black Country and Staffordshire are expected to approach 30C over the weekend, and are forecast to reach as high as 35C by Tuesday.

The hot weather has led to the Met Office issuing a three-day amber extreme heat warning from Sunday until Tuesday.

In those temperatures, running around an outdoor water park seems the right thing to do. Luckily, parents looking to keep the kids cool have splash parks, pools and lidos in abundance across the West Midlands.

We've put together a list of the closest (and best) wet play areas that the little ones are sure to love.

Walsall Arboretum

Walsall Arboretum splash park.

One of the most popular splash parks in the area with thousands of positive reviews online. Whether you want to splash, skateboard, or stroll, Walsall Arboretum has it all.

Parking is free, and there's also a park cafe nearby. The park is easily accessed by public transport too.

The Splash Pad is free to enjoy and can be visited between 11am and 5pm at weekends, Bank Holidays and school holidays and from 11am to 3pm on weekdays during term time.

Walsall Council will communicate any closures of the attraction via the "Our Walsall" Facebook page.

Lichfield Street, Walsall, WS4 2BU

Dartmouth Park and Splash Pad

The splash pool in Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Close to the sprawling Sandwell Valley Country Park, Dartmouth splash pad is open from June until September 19, from 12pm - 4pm every day.

Other fun facilities at the park include a children's play area, an outdoor gym, climbing wall and basketball courts. Inside the Pavilion, visitors will find toilets, refreshments, a viewing tower and community room. For those wanting to get active, there are plenty of walking and jogging routes available, where you can admire the floral displays along the way. Make sure to visit the sensory garden and enjoy the surrounding sounds and smells.

Dartmouth Park is easy to reach via public transport, being just a short walk from the bus station in West Bromwich town centre, and there's plenty of parking at the King George V Playing Fields car park. Entrances for those going on foot can be found on Reform Street, Dagger Lane, Herbert Street, Lodge Hill and from Sandwell Valley.

Sandwell Valley Country Park, West Bromwich B70 6UA

Splash park at Mary Stevens Park

Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge.

This Stourbridge spot features a splash park with water jets, cannons, a spray loop and a flower water feature, along with an area for toddlers. It also has a lake, an outdoor gym, a big playground, tennis courts, a War Memorial and a bandstand. Visitors can also enjoy the cafe which sells food for the ducks too.

Parking is free.

Stourbridge DY8 2AA

Splash Pad at Brinton Park, Kidderminster

Brinton Parks Splash Pad, Kidderminster.

Although Brinton Park's wet play area is under maintenance at the moment, Wyre Forest District council is hoping to get it up and running during the summer. Visitors can still enjoy the playground and large grassy areas for a picnic or walk.

Once it is open, the kids can enjoy the water jets and slides.