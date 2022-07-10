Film Talk: Looking Back – Cinematic sorcery with Stardust

Claire Danes and Charlie Cox in Stardust

Directed by Matthew Vaughn and co-written by himself and Jane Goldman, 2007’s Stardust is a romantic fantasy adventure yarn that brings joy with every second of screen time.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s 1997 novel of the same name, the film follows Tristan, a young man who embarks on a fantastical quest in the land of Stormhold to find a fallen star and win the heart of his beloved.

The movie features a particularly exceptional ensemble cast led by Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Jason Flemyng, Rupert Everett, Peter O’Toole, Michelle Pfeiffer, and an outstanding Robert De Niro.

Just to amp up the star power (clearly this was lacking...) Sir Ian McKellen lends his services as narrator, and Mark Strong joins the throng as the dastardly Prince Septimus.

With the noughties having showcased a golden age of fantasy flicks so far (with Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings naturally leading the charge), the crowds were primed to love every frame of Stardust. But would it shine as brightly as was hoped?

The quaint English village of Wall holds an incredible secret. Through a gap in the town’s namesake stone border lies the magical kingdom of Stormhold, a fantastical realm of sorcerers, witches and scheming princes. Lovelorn Tristan Thorn (Cox) makes a bet with Victoria (Miller), the vain and spoilt object of his affections, that he can bring her a fallen star that has landed beyond the wall as a gift. If he is able to do so in seven days, Victoria will agree to become his bride.

Determined to win Victoria’s hand, Tristan travels to the star’s location but is surprised to find not a lump of rock, but a beautiful young woman, Yvaine (Danes), who is far from pleased to have been knocked out of the sky.

Determined to fulfil his promise to Victoria, Tristan tethers Yvaine and he and the personified star begin a journey across Stormhold to get back to Wall.

However a fallen star, it seems, is quite a thing to behold in Stormhold, and Tristan is not the only one who has set out to find Yvaine. Soon the pair are pursued by a wicked witch (Pfeiffer) determined to use Yvaine to regain her youth and powers, and the ruthless Prince Septimus, determined to slaughter all of his brothers and use Yvaine’s magic to gain eternal life and rule Stormhold forever.

With the stakes higher than he could ever have imagined, Tristan will need to risk life and limb to prove himself to his beloved, but is a worthier heart far closer to him than he realises? One thing is for sure, in a world of flying pirates, unicorns and teleportation candles, Tristan is in for the adventure of his life...

Released to generally positive reviews, Stardust grossed $137 million on a $88.5 million budget, and was hailed as a success.

In 2008, it went on to win the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form, as well as the Empire Award for Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

With a plethora of acting talent embracing the magic of a wonderful tale and using all of their skills to bring said magic to life, Stardust stands as nothing less than a truly enchanting piece of filmmaking, in every sense.

Charlie Cox is superb in the lead role, while De Niro – a rare treat as a pirate in tights – shines in one of the most endearing turns he has ever given.