Students take on Shakespeare at Birmingham theatre

Year 12 BOA students are staging three Shakespeare productions at the Old Rep

Year 12 students at BOA are taking on The Winter's Tale, Richard III, and Julius Caesar in reworked and revolutionised productions.

A spokesperson for BOA said: "From the poisonous jealousy and crooked path of love and redemption in The Winter’s Tale, through to a trio of Richards vying for power, at any cost, in Richard III, and on to the blood-soaked battles and political games of Julius Caesar.

"The students have continually showed a huge amount of dedication, professionalism and talent in their exploration of these plays.

"We are excited and proud to showcase their hard work and feel that these original interpretations offer a unique insight to the enduring themes prevalent in Shakespeare’s work."

Tickets cost £15 and are available to be booked via The Old Rep Theatre website oldreptheatre.co.uk/ or through their Box Office on 0121 359 9444.