Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family festival to help bring people together will take place this weekend

By Thomas ParkesDudleyEntertainmentPublished:

A family festival showcasing a range of music and comedy will be launched in the Black Country to help bring people together.

Bishop Albert Watson
Bishop Albert Watson

The free Come-Unity Christian Festival will be held in Bilston's Hickman Park on Sunday and will feature a string of performers.

It has been organised by the New Testament Church in Wellington Road with the event running from between midday and 7pm.

Event director Bishop Albert Watson said: "The focus of the festival is that we've had two years of lockdown where people have been very socially isolated – and one of the things we wanted to do is to re-engage people in the community, people of faith and those of none at all.

"Basically, since the restrictions were lifted, we started the planning process to look at ways of having this festival to bring people together and bring hope. It's about love, joy and of course Jesus Christ."

Attractions include gospel rappers Dee Shy and Alexander Bean, the Black Country Community Gospel Choir, DJ Arthur Ellis, Walsall group Divine, inspirational speakers including founder of Gospel Grenades and evangelist Andrew Cannon and former Blues player Ricky Otto, now of ARC Birmingham Church, who will share their stories.

In addition to talks and gospel music there will be performances by comedian Patrick Medley and his alter-ego ‘Bishop Shacklefoot’ , poet Ashlee Paris-Jabang, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting plus information stalls.

All are welcome to attend. Tickets are free and must be booked via eventbrite.com/e/come-unity-in-the-park-summer-festival-2022-tickets-329861453487

Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News