Family festival to help bring people together will take place this weekend

Bishop Albert Watson

The free Come-Unity Christian Festival will be held in Bilston's Hickman Park on Sunday and will feature a string of performers.

It has been organised by the New Testament Church in Wellington Road with the event running from between midday and 7pm.

Event director Bishop Albert Watson said: "The focus of the festival is that we've had two years of lockdown where people have been very socially isolated – and one of the things we wanted to do is to re-engage people in the community, people of faith and those of none at all.

"Basically, since the restrictions were lifted, we started the planning process to look at ways of having this festival to bring people together and bring hope. It's about love, joy and of course Jesus Christ."

Attractions include gospel rappers Dee Shy and Alexander Bean, the Black Country Community Gospel Choir, DJ Arthur Ellis, Walsall group Divine, inspirational speakers including founder of Gospel Grenades and evangelist Andrew Cannon and former Blues player Ricky Otto, now of ARC Birmingham Church, who will share their stories.

In addition to talks and gospel music there will be performances by comedian Patrick Medley and his alter-ego ‘Bishop Shacklefoot’ , poet Ashlee Paris-Jabang, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting plus information stalls.