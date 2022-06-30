Cast of hit musical Waitress visit Medicine Bakery

Waitress cast visit Medicine Bakery. Photo Alex Styles

The hit musical comedy Waitress, is currently performing at the Grand Theatre from June 30 to July 2.

And cast members Evelyn Hoskins, Wendy Mae Brown and Chelsea Halfpenny have taken the opportunity to visit the new Medicine Bakery in Wolverhampton to serve up some sweet treats.

Medicine Bakery, which first opened in Codsall and has now expanded to Birmingham and Wolverhampton city centres is well known for treats – just like Jenna’s recipes in Waitress.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.

But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. The musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Scott Bird, communications manager at the Grand Theatre, said: “We’re hugely excited to welcome Waitress to Wolverhampton.

"It is a show that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world since it first opened on Broadway in 2016 and our Wolverhampton audiences have been on their feet with standing ovations.

"We’re equally thrilled to welcome our new neighbours Medicine Bakery and their delicious, sweet treats.”