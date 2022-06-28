Dudley's winter ales festival to go ahead after future in doubt

Dudley Town Hall will once again be the venue for Dudley Winter Ales Fayre

There were fears that the Dudley Winter Ales Fayre would not be held this year because of problems in finding an organiser.

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale's chairman Stuart Betts said that Karl Denning, who had organised the last three festivals had returned to the role after initially dropping out.

"It is great news that he has decided to take on the festival organiser job again. It means we will be able to have a festival," he said.

Mr Denning said that he was calling a meeting at the Bird in Hand pub in John Street, Wordsley, on July 4 at 8pm to start planning for the event which will be taking place in Dudley Town Hall from November 24 to 26.

He urged branch members and anyone from the campaign interested in getting involved to come along.

It is hoped that more Camra members from across the region will come forward to volunteer in setting up and taking down and manning the bar and helping in the wide variety of jobs that are involved in putting on a successful festival.

The branch is looking for ideas for a theme for the 2022 Winter Ales Fayre to go on the glasses, posters and promotional material and will be choosing a charity to benefit from the event.

The number of beers and ciders that will be offered has yet to be decided, but there will be an extended choice of foreign bottles beers at this year's event.

Tipton-based Red Pub Company, which runs seven pubs across the Black Country, has agreed to be the main sponsor for Dudley Winter Ales Fayre.

"We would love to hear from breweries, pubs and businesses that would also like to get involved in sponsorship or advertise at the festival," added Mr Denning, who can be contacted on 07957 173256.