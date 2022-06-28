Bird in Hand lands another award

The Bird in Hand in Wordsley

The Bird in Hand in John Street will now go through to the regional final of the Camra pub of the year competition.

The pub, part of Red Pub Company, previously won the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch’s pub of the year award for the second time in three years.

It also received the West Midlands Camra pub of excellence award for 2021, which it shared jointly with The Rugby Tap.

The Bird in Hand, near to the landmark Red House Glass Cone, is run by licensee Paula Herbert and offer six real ales.

The pub, which dates back to 1886, is also offering an outdoor craft beer bar through the summer months.

A date for the presentation of the new award has yet to be arranged.

Dudley and South Staffordshire Camra branch chairman Stuart Betts said the award had been based on judging by Camra members from across the West Midlands conurbation.