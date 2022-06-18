Britain's Got Talent's Diversity loving life as national treasures after Jubilee hit

Diversity wowed fans with their performance during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee

The Britain's Got Talent winners put in a remarkable performance as they looked back through the years of music during Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

Diversity were in the middle of the opening half of the show and wowed fans with the musical spectacular performance, looking at the evolution of music throughout Her Majesty's reign.

@KLouise1984 posted: "I mean @Diversity_Tweet take a bow! A class above. What a display!"

@AFC_Gal commented: "Diversity! Love these guys, that was wicked!! #PlatinumPartyatthePalace."

@ThisiSChristyg added: "What a fantastic routine! Why didn't they open with that rather than the Queen tribute, so much more energy in their performance."

For the band themselves, it was all in a day's work. The dancers have a Kiss FM breakfast show before a full day of work and things never seem to stop.

Perri says: "My alarm goes off at 3.20am. I just got a puppy – she’s huge. She’s going to be a horse. It means I’m up even earlier to let her out.”

The dancers are just completing a UK tour, which has proved so popular that they had to add an extra 10 dates to it. It feels good knowing that there's such high demand from fans.

Perri adds: “The last tour we were on, I remember getting ready for. It was just under 50 dates. We were like: ’This is crazy’. I didn’t know if we were physically going to be able to get through it. We have a physio with us, but we thought: ’This is going to be a monster tour’.

"Hearing that this is pretty much 80 is scary but after the last year we’ve had I don’t think it could come soon enough. We’ve all been craving that audience engagement for one. What’s been nice about the pandemic it’s allowed everyone to think - you’ve got to work around things. We’re dying now to get out there and perform in front of an actual audience.”

Formed in 2007, street dance troupe Diversity have never looked back since being voted the winners of Britain’s Got Talent in May 2009

As creatives being on stage is a release, which gives the dancers the opportunity to express themselves before their audience. It's also been a welcome relief after the privations of lockdown.

Jordan says: “You’ve hit the nail on the head. It’s all relative how people have dealt with the last two years. It’s easy for us to say: ‘We’re so used to being with the whole group every day, going on tour, performing but we weren’t able to do any of that for so long’. There’s people who were having to shield in a flat on their own, people who lost loved ones, key workers who were out every single day doing really tough stuff. In your own world you can only take what’s been hard on your own part. For us it has been a real adjustment.

"We were used to as a team working together. My mum is our manager. Ash is choreographer, our best friends are everyone in the group. Pel’s little sister is in Diversity now. We spend so much time together as family and friends. Back in the first lockdown we were rehearsing for a show – we were launching a dance school – the event got pulled. Within three or four days we went into a lockdown. At first, everyone was thinking it was for a couple of weeks.”

Perri adds: “I remember everyone having a bit of a giggle saying: ‘Apparently people are going to wear masks at this thing’.”

Jordan says: “We were like: ‘Who is going to wear a mask? Three weeks will go by really quick’. Then that faded really sharp when you started to see the numbers that were being put out there. It got real serious real quick. It doesn’t matter who if you lived the most privileged life or someone working really hard 24 hours, seven days a week on the front-line, it was a strange adjustment for everyone in the world. For us we are so excited to be back out there. It’s not just it’s nice to perform, it represents normality. If this tour can go ahead, nearly 80 dates, tens of thousands of tickets sold, it’s normal. That’s what we feel excited for.”

Being on the road means the dancers have to keep their stamina up so that they're able to perform.

Perri explains: “It’s really hard to get your fitness up ready for a tour. The only thing that gets you ready is the show. Obviously, you get fitter through the whole thing but the minute you start the shows you fall in getting fitter. It’s only when you get off the tour you realise how fit you were doing all those shows. It’ll be a bit of a struggle; we haven’t done it in such a while. We’ve done odd performances, but it’ll be a shock to the system. We’re all getting on a bit, so the physio is needed.”

Jordan adds: “You can rehearse the same show for maybe a year, feel ready and confident. The moment you step on stage and do it the output goes up 100 per cent. When you’re physically performing and there’s a crowd the energy changes. You go on autopilot. It’s like a conversation. You probably didn’t know we were going to talk about Pel’s little sister being on the tour bus. It’s the same with performing, it changes. Of course, the routine stays the same, but you could be doing one part of the routine and there’s someone in the crowd you make eye contact with and started playing it to them. That’s more of an output. You can’t gauge it until you actually do it.

"Every show is different. One thing you can’t account for on tour is injuries, which is why we have Dave. It’s very rare we have a tour, touch wood, where something happens where people can’t get through. We’ve had tours when I’ve broken ankles and thumbs, Dave always manages to strap us up and get us through. I don’t know how he does it, but he does. The physical side of stuff, especially after a year of being out of it… We’ve done performances. Stuff started up then faded as we went into another lockdown, we’ve done bits. But a consistent three-month tour would be a shock, but you prep as well as you can for something like that and steadily get more used to it as you’re on the tour.”