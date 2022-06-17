Ballet set to bring new work to city ballet

Interlinked will be part of the On Your Marks! summer triple bill performed at Birmingham Hippodrome for the Birmingham 2022 festival

"Interlinked", by Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes, will be performed at Birmingham Hippodrome as part of Birmingham International Dance Festival and the On Your Marks! festival triple-bill by Birmingham Royal Ballet.

"Interlinked" is a wholly new piece of choreographic work, with a newly commissioned orchestral score by Australian composer Luke Howard, and lighting by Dutch-based Northern Irish Designer Tom Visser.

The piece for 16 dancers will specifically explore themes around gender identity and the perception of self and the music will drive the storyline which will fall into four distinct movements.

Raidene Carter, executive producer Birmingham 2022 Festival said: "We are proud to commission one of the world’s great ballet companies to premiere a major new work in the Festival, one of so many highlights in a packed programme of over 200 events.

"Our commitment to dance in the region extends far and wide as this year’s BIDF programme demonstrates and we are happy to play a part in making this new work shine under the spotlight."

"Interlinked" will be performed as part of On Your Marks! at Birmingham Hippodrome from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25.