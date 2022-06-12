Live updates as RAF Cosford Air show returns for first time in three years

Felicity Haynes, five, couldn't hide her excitement as the RAF Cosford Air show finally returned

One of the biggest events in the West Midlands is finally returning today after three years of cancellations and postponements thanks to Covid, and you can follow our live coverage in our blog below.

Organisers said that with a sellout crowd of 50,000 travelling to the RAF base in about 11,000 vehicles, routes in the area will be busy, and they are urging people to turn up early.

Gates opened at 8am with the flying due to start at midday.

Rail transport is an option. Transport for Wales says that all its Sunday services on the day will stop at Cosford.