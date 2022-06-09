My Fair Lady coming to Birmingham Hippodrome

My Fair Lady, Lincoln Center Theatre

Birmingham Hippodrome have announced that the New York’s Lincoln Center Theater’s show will play from March 8 to March 26 in 2023 as part of a UK and Ireland tour which begins in September 2022 following a limited engagement at the London Coliseum this summer.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this production, which premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, was the winner of the Tony Award for Best Costume Design, 5 Outer Critics’ Circle Awards including Best Musical Revival, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Revival, and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival and Costume Design.

Bartlett Sher said: "Getting a chance to revisit Shaw's extraordinary story of class and privilege in a new age is a rare and special event and I am thrilled to be able to take this epic musical on tour for audiences up and down the country to enjoy."

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.

With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, My Fair Lady boasts a score including the classic songs I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain, and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady premiered on Broadway in March 1956, winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and becoming the longest-running musical in Broadway history at the time.

Following this success, the production transferred to London in 1958, where it played in the West End for five-and-a-half years.

Casting will be announced in due course.