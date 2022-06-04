Notification Settings

Eva Abley second favourite to win Britain's Got Talent as comedian visits Black Country teen

Published:

Teenage comedian Eva Abley is currently second favourite to win Britain's Got Talent according to leading betting websites.

Eva Abley from Cannock, who has wowed the judges and viewers of Britain's Got Talent with her comedy performances

Oddschecker, which compares the odds on a large variety of different betting websites, has the teenage comedian as second favourite to win behind Maxwell Thorpe, a busker from Sheffield.

At Bet365, odds are 5/2 for Eva and 13/8 for Maxwell; Sky Bet has odds of 4/1 for Eva and 11/8 for Maxwell; while Paddy Power has odds of 3/1 for Eva and 17/10 for Maxwell.

14-year-old Eva, who has cerebral palsy, has won over the hearts of the nation with her side-splitting comedy routines.

After storming through the semi-finals, Eva is now preparing for her greatest challenge yet: performing for Britain's Got Talent audiences one last time in the hope of winning £250,000 and having the chance to appear at the Royal Variety Performance.

However, Eva has a busy weekend ahead of her, as she is a bridesmaid for her uncle on Saturday, before she takes to the stage in the grand final on Sunday.

And the 14-year-old, who is originally from Darlaston and now living in Cannock, is making people across the West Midlands very proud.

Wolverhampton fundraiser, 15-year-old Louis Johnson, opened a stall on his drive this week to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital, where Eva paid him a visit.

Louis said: "Guess who’s just been to see me, the lovely Eva Abley. I wished her all the best for Sunday and she is so amazing. Thank you Eva for popping to see me and support Birmingham Children's Hospital and Charity."

The hospital also Tweeted on Wednesday: "Wow. What a performance from the brilliant Eva Abley on the live @BGT semi-final. Everyone @Bham_Childrens is so proud. What an inspiration. What a [star]. Go Eva!"

Eva has had plenty of love online from people across the country, winning praise such as "the nation has fallen in love with you" and "Britain’s best new young comic".

Now, she only has one more performance to convince viewers to vote for her in the hope of being crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

