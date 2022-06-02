Johnny Depp may appear on stage in Birmingham next week

Johnny Depp may be in the city

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is expected to make an appearance on Monday night.

He shocked Jeff Beck fans by appearing on stage at both of the musician's London gigs and one in Sheffield, even playing the guitar and singing to the crowd.

It is thought that Depp will be joining Beck for the rest of his UK tour. The remaining dates are:

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Friday, June 3.

Manchester O2 Apollo, Saturday, June 4.

Birmingham Symphony Hall, Monday, June 6.

York Barbican, Tuesday, June 7.

Clips of the two men performing on stage together have circulated social media, with some fans booking tickets in the hope the actor will be there.

Twitter user @LouBeLoula said: "I can't stop squealing with joy and happiness! Tickets booked for Birmingham #JohnnyDepp".

One fan even tweeted that the star was in Birmingham yesterday, however, it seems unlikely due to actor being seen in Newcastle.

With @katkin20 tweeting on Wednesday: "Can't believe Johnny Depp's just been spotted in the Square Peg in Birmingham on the lash with one of Bentley Rhythm Ace."

Kia, under the username @itsmeNaqs, is uncertain about Depp making an appearance, saying: "Soooo is Johnny Depp gonna be at the Birmingham show orrr??"