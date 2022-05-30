All eyes on weather forecast for Jubilee fun

Grey skies, pictured over a Jubilee installation at Stonehenge, should make way for a sunny and warm weekend

“Good sunny spells” are in store for the many street parties and outdoor events planned across the West Midlands, though people should not expect a scorcher.

The unsettled and unseasonably cool start to the week will gradually give way to drier, brighter and warmer weather in time for the long weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said: “It’s fine and dry rather than major sunshine, but most people should see sunshine”.

Revellers going to outdoor celebrations would be wise to be ready for all eventualities, as the odd shower could be around to dampen the atmosphere, especially on Thursday and Friday.

“You’d be unlucky if you had to use the umbrella, but take one just in case, because you can never know,” Mr Miles said. “You’re more likely to need the sunglasses than the umbrella.”

Forecasters say the weather, which was remaining mixed today, should settle down as the week continues. Tomorrow will be drier for many, with the clouds clearing further for the first day of the four-day bank holiday on Thursday. On Friday, it will be a similar picture for most, with some areas basking in “plenty of sunshine”, the Met Office said, though some rain could fall in the West Midlands between the brighter intervals.”

Forecasters say there should be no repeat of the last Jubilee celebrations in 2012, which were ruined by torrential rain on the weekend.

Mr Miles added: “On Saturday and Sunday it’s looking quite settled, with most places seeing quite a bit of fine and dry weather again.” Mr Miles said.