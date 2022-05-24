Staffordshire County Ground shuttle bus service

Junior show jumping at Staffordshire County Show in 2019

The popular agricultural show is returning to the County Showground, in Weston Road, Stafford, on June 1-2 after a break due to the coronavirus crisis which saw the site used as a major vaccination centre last year.

Next week residents and visitors arriving by train or bus can catch the shuttle bus 404 from opposite the Stafford Railway Station, in Railway Street, direct to the showground.

The service will depart from opposite the station hourly from 9am-2pm. Return journeys will depart from the ground's main entrance hourly from 9.14am-2.14pm then hourly from 3pm-6pm.

Tickets should be bought from the driver and cost adult return £3 with up to two children under 16 free; unaccompanied child return £2; over 60s return £2 or free with concessions; single from the showground to Stafford adult £2 and child £1.50

D&G Bus Network Manager, Chris Almond said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with the organisers of the popular Staffordshire County Show to provide the regular bus service between Stafford Railway Station and the County Showground at Weston Road.

"Shuttlebus 404 is the quick and easy route to the County Showground for visitors arriving by train, making connections from other bus routes in Stafford or for local residents visiting the event.”

"The show will be a truly great day out for all the Family. Come and sample some superb local produce, find some exquisite crafts and enjoy a whole host of family activities, displays and performances."