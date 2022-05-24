Notification Settings

Bus services operating for Lichfield Greenhill Bower return

By Deborah Hardiman

Residents heading to the return of the popular Lichfield Greenhill Bower next week will be able to hop on the bus to get there instead of driving cars.

The Lichfield Greenhill Bower
The annual show featuring Party in the Park is being held on June 4 and will be co-inciding with the city's Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is returning after the coronavirus break.

Bus operator Chaserider has a number of routes running to and from Lichfield which are ideal for visitors to the Bower including group ticket offers.

Service include number 60 running up to every 30 minutes between Cannock and Lichfield via Heath Hayes, Norton Canes, Chase Terrace, Chasetown and Burntwood.

Number 826 running up to every 60 minutes between Stafford and Lichfield calling at Baswich, Milford, Wolseley Bridge, Springfield Estate, Rugeley, Brereton, Armitage with Handsacre.

Number 828 running up to every 60 minutes between Stafford and Lichfield calling at Tixall, Great Haywood, Little Haywood, Colwich, Wolseley Bridge, Springfield Estate, Rugeley, Brereton, Armitage with Handsacre.

The offers include the Lichfield and Burntwood Local Zone day ticket £4 adult, £2 child aged five to 18, £5 for any two passengers available all day at weekends, group day ticket £9 for any five passengers available all day at weekends. Network Zone day £5.70 adult, £4.10 child aged five to 18; network duo ticket £7 for any two passengers available all day at weekends; network group ticket £13 for any five passengers available all day at weekends.

Attractions include Stannage International Stunt Team on June 4, Pat Collins fun fair which will be running from June 2-5 in Beacon Park, Swan Road.

