ITV announces next main presenter of news show after Bob Warman

Bob Warman, at ITV Central, Birmingham

Steve Clamp, who often stands in for Bob, said he was "thrilled and honoured" to take on the main presenter role alongside Sameena Ali-Khan on the news show.

The sports correspondent has co-presented this year's national RTS award-winning programme on child mental health – and has been with Central for 18 years.

Meanwhile Bob, who was born in the Chuckery area of Walsall and attended school in Shrewsbury, will step away from his role on July 4 after almost half a century.

Mr Clamp said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be given the opportunity to sit alongside my brilliant colleague and friend Sameena Ali-Khan at 6pm weekdays, bringing the news that really matters to our viewers right across the Midlands.

“I've worked in many TV newsrooms for over two decades, but at no time before have I felt that the work we do is more important and more valued than it is right now. After the Covid pandemic, which caused such emotional trauma to so many people, we are now in the midst of a growing cost of living crisis.

“On behalf of all our viewers I am determined that we will continue to tell their stories, give their perspective and never forget how very tough the next few months, maybe even years, will be for so many.

“But news is all about light and shade and along this journey we are all determined to raise some smiles and maybe even have a few laughs as we celebrate all that is great about this wonderful part of the world.

“I'll finish with a word for Bob, he is often described as a broadcasting legend. To me he is a genuine, witty and much loved colleague. No one can 'replace' Bob, but I can take the values for strong journalism, which he has championed for nearly 50 years and make sure they continue to be built upon for many years to come. And let's remember, he's not gone yet!”