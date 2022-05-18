Village raises its glass to return of the holiest of beer and music festivals

Mary Thomas, vicar at St Mary’s Magdalene, with Frank Aston

The Albrighton Beer and Music Festival is making a welcome return after a two-year enforced Covid-19 break and is looking to generate more than £6,000 to help St Mary Magdalene Church with repairs to its roof, the leaded windows and to support local community projects.

Due to be held this weekend – from 6pm to 11pm Friday and midday to 11pm on Saturday – the event will feature 22 ales and ciders from local breweries, including Black Country Ales, Holdens, Wye Valley, Hurst View and Welbeck Abbey.

Wines, soft drinks and snacks will be available, whilst eager beer enthusiasts can also enjoy divine entertainment intervention from a string of local artists ranging from Kev Ruby-Astin and Cosford Military Wives Choir to Woodsetton Wanderers, Stallion Thunder and Attractive Disaster.

“There’s plenty of beer festivals in Shropshire, but there are few that are held in the stunning surroundings of a church,” said Paul Fisher, chairman of the organising committee.

“It’s been a tough two years for everyone, so what a great way to bring the community together to enjoy some superb ales and wines. Better still we’ll be raising money for an iconic venue in our village.

“Admission costs £2.50 and anyone who comes along on the Friday evening can return on Saturday free of charge. We’re hoping that we’ll get more than 300 people through the doors over the two days.”

2022 will mark the seventh annual Albrighton Beer and Music Festival and during that time nearly £20,000 has been raised to support the maintenance of St Mary Magdalene’s Church.