Hit musical Waitress serves up a perfect recipe at Birmingham Hippodrome

Well, hit musical comedy Waitress serves up happiness a-plenty with a mixture of laughter, love, friendship, soul searching and a side helping of hilarity.

The show, which runs at Birmingham Hippodrome this week, is a feel-good feast with a winning recipe of powerful voices and catchy music.

There's an element of a soap opera - which makes it eminently suitable for former Emmerdale and Casualty actress Chelsea Halfpenny to shine.

Add the pop star factor of Matt Jay-Willis from Busted and a generous sprinkle of talent from a strong supporting cast and there's all the ingredients of a top class sparkling show.

The cast is cooking on gas from the moment the audience steps into Joe's Pie Diner, where Jenna (played by Halfpenny) is a downtrodden pie-maker and waitress who yearns for happiness away from her abusive husband.

Set against the background of a traditional American diner, the show, which is adapted from the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, tells the story of how Jenna uses her baking skills to find the perfect recipe for happiness – and ultimately escape life with her abusive husband. She expresses her hopes, dreams and fears through the inventive pies she bakes.

Full marks to Halfpenny for proving she can sing as well as she can act. Her vocals were amazing – and her southern American drawl perfect.

Busted star Jay-Willis was also impressive as Dr Pomatter, Jenna's love interest, who also flipped the coin by proving he is a great comic actor.

There were plenty of laugh out loud moments throughout the show – which were appreciated by both young and old members of the audience.

The cast menu was fabulous,with Jenna's fellow waitresses and friends Becky, played by Wendy Mae Brown, and Dawn, played by Evelyn Hoskins, providing a terrific and tantalising touch of spice with their hilarious and passionate antics. Plenty of comedy was also served up by Nurse Norma, played by Scarlet Gabriel and George Crawford's loveable nerd Ogie, who, as the love interest of Dawn, earned plenty of rip-roaring laughter from the audience.

The fantastic ensemble, which includes Codsall actress and singer Aimee Fisher (who is also Jenna's understudy), bring the various sets to life as they perform a variety of roles, from diner customers to hospital staff, while the musicians fit in perfectly in the diner set. The show's set is simple, yet effective, and moves around in a slick manner from diner to Jenna's home and the doctor's office.

An extra spoonful of sugar added to the heart-warming story by the appearance of youngster Evelyn Kent as Lulu, Jenna's daughter. She added the 'aww' to the show's feel-good factor.

Waitress serves up a perfect recipe for a great night at the theatre. The cast drew a well-deserved standing ovation.