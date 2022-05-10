BBC shows returning to NEC

Monty Don

They run from June 16 to 19 with a whole host of famous faces due to attend.

BBC Gardeners’ World Live will feature Monty Don, Adam Frost, Frances Tophill, Joe Swift, Arit Anderson.

For the first time since 2019, BBC Good Food Show Summer will return alongside BBC Gardeners’ World Live with a star-studded line-up of the nation’s favourite chefs, including James Martin, Dame Mary Berry, John Torode and Nadiya Hussain alongside Michelin masters Tom Kerridge and Michel Roux.

Gardeneers' World Live will feature a huge variety of show gardens, including Frances Tophill’s debut show garden and the show’s largest ever show garden, ‘A Nostalgic Experience’ by The Garden Design Co with Michael Wheat Group.

The show will also host one of the largest floral marquees in the country featuring award-winning nurseries and specialist growers.

2022 marks 100 years of the BBC and, to celebrate, a selection of displays in the marquee will be inspired by popular BBC programmes, from The Archers to Only Fools and Horses. The Floral Marquee will also pay homage to the show’s roots in Birmingham with a Pebble Mill inspired display, which was personally designed by Peter Seabrook who passed away earlier this year, and Peaky Blinders-inspired feature designed by Alexandra Froggatt.

Good Food Show Summer includes the Big Kitchen with celebrity chefs and experts cooking delicious dishes live on stage.

New this year is the Italian Kitchen, hosted by Chris Bavin, which offers the chance to be inspired by top chefs and experts including Gennaro Contaldo and Giovanni Santoro.nd exciting flavours, one ticket will once again give you entry to both Shows, so you can wander freely all day!

Adam Frost, who will be sharing tips and advice in the BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre on Saturday and Sunday at the Show, said: “Gardeners’ World Live is a great event for the gardening community to come together and celebrate what we love with beautiful displays and a jam-packed event. The show is also perfect for anybody looking for exciting garden inspiration to try at home."

Tom Kerridge, who will be cooking in the Big Kitchen sessions on Thursday, said: “There aren’t many events that compare to the BBC Good Food Show Summer – filled with live entertainment, cooking inspiration, shopping and tasting, it really is the ultimate summer day out for food lovers. I’m excited to return to the show and share my top tips and tricks with this year’s visitors.”