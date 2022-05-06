Time to stand up and rock with Jasper Carrott

Jasper Carrott and Bev Bevan

Venue spokeswoman Ellen Kentesber said: “It’s time to get the legendary Jasper back where he belongs – up front and centre stage.

“Jasper is joined by his mate, the thunderous rock legend Bev Bevan, of Electric Light Orchestra and The Move, who brings his stunning band along with guest star Andy Bennett, former Ocean Colour Scene guitarist.

“Enjoy a night of fantastic comedy and great music to lift the spirits and remind us what life is all about.”

A smash-hit musical will bring glamour and shine to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre this evening and tomorrow.

Bilston Operatic Company will present the smash hit musical Kinky Boots.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots will take the audience from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Venue spokesman Scott Bird said: “Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

“With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos."

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

On Sunday, there are more laughs in store when Clive Webb, Danny Adams and Mick Potts line up in A Fright In The Museum.

CBBC’s newest comedy stars Danny & Mick were recently nominated for the TV Comedy Awards ‘Best New Sitcom’ and this finds them in a family-friendly show.

Mr Bird said: “Danny and Mick and their dad Clive have decided they don’t make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part-time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet.

“However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’. They soon realize they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out!”

This year’s show is packed full of hilarious comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and speciality acts, making it a laugh out aloud show not to be missed.

There’s music in store on Tuesday with a Northern Soul event catering to the region’s fans of sweet soul music.

Keeping the faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the nation, the show will feature an 11-piece band with four lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits.

Expect to hear: Dobie Gray – Out On The Floor, R Dean Taylor – There’s A Ghost In My House, Frank Wilson – Do I love You – Indeed I Do, Gloria Jones – Tainted Love, Al Wilson – The Snake, Yvonne Baker – You Didn’t Say A Word, Jimmy Radcliffe – Long After Tonight Is Over, Garnet Mimms- Looking For You, Dean Parrish – I’m On My Way and many more.

The music will continue on Wednesday with Some Guys Have All The Luck, a tribute to Rod Stewart.

Mr Bird added: “Some Guys Have All The Luck is back in theatres in 2021 with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons. Frontman Paul Metcalfe is incredible as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artistes of all time.

“The first half of the show features hits from Rod’s earlier career such as Handbags & Gladrags and You Wear It Well along with some Faces’ favourites like Stay With Me and Twisting The Night Away, all interwoven with some interesting and amusing anecdotes, and takes you on a musical journey through Rod’s career over the last five decades – from humble beginnings to superstardom.

“The second half is one big party and includes all Rod’s big hits such as Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart.”

The authentic production, now in its fifth year, includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show, an impeccable live band and stage-wide projections.