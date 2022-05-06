The show must go on at Kidderminster's Rose Theatre...two years after planned!

Members of the Nonentities in rehearsals at the Rose Theatre in Kidderminster

The play "And Then There Were None" opens on stage at the theatre on May 16 and is set to run until May 21.

Although rehearsals have gone well and the stage is set for the production to take place theatre bosses are concerned that some people might have forgotten that they actually have tickets.

Bob Graham, chairman of the theatre, said: "The play is a sell-out but has been rescheduled from 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic caused theatres to close.

"We are concerned that people might not remember that they have still got tickets.

"We have money in the bank but would like to see the audience in the theatre and we have learned from experience that patrons do not necessarily read emails so have had a few 'no-shows' on rescheduled plays.

"This is a real shame as people obviously wanted to see the plays originally."

The Agatha Christie play features the story of ten strangers summoned to a remote island.

All that the guests have in common is a wicked past that they are unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate, for each has been marked for murder.

"As the weather turns stormy and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

Bob added: "We are hoping that customers will remember that they have tickets, which are still valid for the evening they originally chose to come.

"The play has sold out already with only single seats left.

"We would like to hear from those with tickets who now are unable to attend,