The Guitar Show makes return to Birmingham

New Bingley Hall, Hockley Circus, will again host the event, which runs over Saturday and Sunday with thousands of people expected to attend.

Big name brands like Marshall and Halesowen-based Laney will set up their stalls alongside companies specialising in everything from guitars to effects pedals, strings, pick-ups and more.

There will be master-classes and talks throughout both days.

Among those taking to the Reverb stage on Saturday will be Bernie Marsden of Whitesnake fame while young up-and-coming talent Billy Watman – who appeared on Sky Arts' Guitar Star – will also be among Saturday's guests. In the afternoon there will be performances from Ginger Wildheart and The Sinners and Love is Enough. Meanwhile popular duo Dan and Mick from That Pedal Show will be paying a visit on Sunday along with guitar maestro Aynsley Lister.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children aged eight to 16 from ticketfactory.com