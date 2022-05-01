Sold out model brick show in aid of young patients beats fundraising target

The Black Country Brick Show, at Phoenix Collegiate Academy in West Bromwich

A huge Minecraft Death Star, characters from screen favourites Disney, Despicable Me, Star Wars and the Springfields hometown of The Simpsons were among the showstoppers at the charity event organised by Paul Clark, of Tipton, and friend Ian Kimpton.

They were supported by master Lego builders from near and far who snapped up exhibit stands and families who bought tickets for the return of the event organised to raise cash for patients at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

There was a full house at host venue Phoenix Collegiate Academy, in Clarke’s Lane, West Bromwich, on Saturday to see the 35 displays along with a 70,000-piece brick pool, prize draws and a motor pit plus the Star Wars theme group UK Garrison who arrived in costume.

Proceeds from the sold out festival will go towards the hospital's family experience ward programme.

Retired businessman Terry Clough, of Barton-under-Needwood, in Staffordshire, who attended with his grandchildren Sammy, seven, and Evie, ten, says: "My friend from Cannock is here exhibiting so I thought I'd support him and bring my grandchildren along. I didn't realise there were going to be so many exhibits. It's a very popular event."

Their favourite displays included Lego Titanic by Chris Fearn, of Sheffield; The Simpsons and Short Circuit.

Elijah Cobbold, seven, of Leveson Drive, Tipton, came with his parents Melissa and Darren, and brother Oliver, 14, and enjoyed the mechanical Great Ball Contraption display the most. "We really like Lego. I bought a medieval theme character to assemble," Elijah says.

Mrs Cobbold says: "We love events like this. We think this is really good value for money. We went to the first show at Brierley Hill a couple of years ago and we've also been to the Lego centre in Birmingham. "

HR officer Lee Foster, 40, of Hill Top, West Bromwich, attended with son Hugo, seven, and says: "He's a huge Lego fan. We've enjoyed doing the quiz and trying to find the figures, seeing the different types of Lego and doing some brick building."

Coseley teacher Emily Fellows says: "It's an absolutely amazing show. It's much better than I was expecting. There's been something for all ages. The adults can do some shopping and the children can play in the brick pit."

Show founder Mr Clark says: "It's fantastic and we are really pleased with how it's going. We think we're going to raise over £4,000 this time. People have come from all over the place to be here and everyone is having a great day.

"We're going to repeat it next year, but bigger and running over two days."

Many visitors stopped to admire the spectacular Modular Street featuring Lego house sets and street scene displayed by Cannock based collector Jeff Hawkes, 55, and his family.