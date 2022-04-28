Review: Plenty of love for Bob – the King of Reggae

Bob Marley changed the face of reggae

It was a pleasure to see a diverse audience snap up tickets for the performance staged by Rush Theatre Company, at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday night. The themes were firmly about the star and not about his The Wailers band which he set up with Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh.

There was almost a full house to hand to hear how the Rastafarian music icon who died in May 1981 changed the face of reggae from his very humble roots in a rundown government housing yard in Trench Town, Kingston, Jamaica, to international success.

The standard of music was top draw with the show's lead singer IKA taking on the role of Bob with strong vocals and the star's stage mannerisms, ably supported by the fabulous backing singers whose harmonies were spot on.

Backed by the equally diverse JA Reggae band they reeled off hits including I Shot the Sheriff, Get Up Stand Up, Concrete Jungle, Trenchtown Rock, No Woman Cry, Exodus, Lively Up Yourself, Iron Lion Zion, while War and the moving Redemption Song were filled with poignancy and a nod to the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

The show produced by the team behind the critically acclaimed musical Rush - A Joyous Jamaican Journey featured narrators Lyricist B and Kush Darta with images projected on a screen, interspersed with performances of about 20 of his best known songs from his impressive back catalogue with others played on a sound deck by the ever-popular DJ Ken Dread.