Classic car enthusiasts descend on Bridgnorth

CMC's Tim Griffin, left, and Andy Webber from the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club. Photo: Ed Bagnall.

They were visiting the Stanmore Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town where Classic Motor Cars Ltd, CMC one of the world’s best known car restorers, who recently won the RAC Club’s restoration of the year award, are based.

Many had driven hundreds of miles to take part in the day, on Saturday, which was jointly arranged by the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club and CMC. Other clubs including the Aston Martin, Triumph and MG owners clubs were also invited.

Hayden Copper ,from Alveley, shows visitors the Aston Martin Bulldog. Photo: Ed Bagnall.

CMC managing director Tim Griffin said: “CMC was founded more than 25 years ago as a company that restored Jaguar cars, and while it now restores cars to award-winning quality across a range of marques, it has a strong bond with the Jaguar brand and the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club. It therefore seemed fitting that our first event of the year was a joint effort with the club.”

He added: “It was a fun packed day with a variety of activities taking place, including tours of the famous workshops being given by CMC staff, who take a huge pride in their company and the work that they carry out for customers.”

The classic car show was held in Bridgnorth. Photo: Ed Bagnall.

Visitors had the chance to see many classics that have been restored or are under restoration, including the famous Aston Martin Bulldog which is now being prepared for the famous Italian Concours at Ville de ’Este next month and will perhaps bring back another trophy to Bridgnorth.

Andy Webber, events director at the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, who had driven all the way from South Wales to the event, said: “The Jaguar Enthusiasts Club were delighted to support CMC at their sell-out open day following their special invitation to us and the other clubs.