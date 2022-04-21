Cadbury World shortlisted for education award

Cadbury World has once again been shortlisted for an admired category at School Travel Awards’ annual awards.

The Bournville-based attraction is one of the six venues across the UK that are up for the ‘Best Education Workshops’ award at this year’s ceremony.

Organised by the team at School Travel Organiser magazine, the awards recognise the top venues, attractions and companies that offer educational visits for primary and secondary schools, with the finalists being solely selected by the readers of the publication.

The winner of the ‘Best Education Workshops’ category will be announced at this year’s event, which takes place on Wednesday May 25 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

With over 32 years' experience and more than 2,000 school groups attending each year, Cadbury World offers unique educational trips for primary and secondary schools that provide a fascinating insight into the nation’s favourite chocolate brand.

There is an assortment of interactive chocolatey zones to explore and a variety of informative curriculum-linked talks and workshops for all key stages, including Bean to Bar, the Maya, Marketing and Design & Technology.

The one-hour talks and workshops complement a school’s day out, expanding pupils’ knowledge on a range of topics.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted at the School Travel Awards once again. This award recognises the best curriculum-linked workshops, which we have been offering at Cadbury World in our themed education rooms for many years.