Birmingham Hippodrome announces line-up of new shows for 2023

Family show Starchitects will be at the Hippodrome in February 2023

New productions arriving at the theatre over the next year include Matthew Bourne's award-winning Sleeping Beauty, feel-good soul celebration The Commitments, and the return of Titanic The Musical.

Starchitects, a family show about five children embarking on a mission to reach the moon from their bedrooms, will also take to the stage in February next year.

The show from Motionhouse promises to be a dance-circus fusion with out-of-this-world projections.

Chilina Madon, director of audiences and communications at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "We are delighted to announce our first set of spectacular shows to look forward to in 2023 and this is just the start of another very exciting year for our audiences.

"Looking to the rest of 2022, we can’t wait for our vibrant season of new co-productions, the return of some of our favourite festivals and immersive theatre performed not just at the venue, but out in our city and region."

Titanic The Musical is returning to the theatre in April 2023, celebrating the 10th anniversary of its London premiere.

However, the musical is not an adaptation of the iconic film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, but is instead based around real people who boarded the ill-fated ship in 1912.

The original Broadway production won an impressive five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

Fans of both ballet and modern dance can look forward to Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Set to an iconic score by Tchaikovsky, audiences are invited to delve into a magical world of fairies and vampires.

Bourne twists the timeless tale of good versus evil on its head, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder.

And for fans of soul music, The Commitments is hoping to bring the house down in April 2023.

The musical is an adaptation of Roddy Doyle's novel of the same name, about a young working-class music fan who shapes an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians and friends into the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

The four newly announced shows will run on these dates:

Starchitects: February 3-4, 2023

Sleeping Beauty: February 7-11, 2023

Titanic The Musical: April 18-22, 2023

The Commitments, April 24-29, 2023

Tickets are currently on sale to Friends and Patrons of Birmingham Hippodrome and on general sale on Monday April 25 at 11am.