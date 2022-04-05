Liam Payne 'in frame to be next James Bond' after Oscars appearance

The name's Payne, Liam Payne

Liam Payne has become a contender to play next the Bond, according to bookmaker William Hill

He’s still a long shot, at 100-1, but experts say his Oscars red carpet appearance has put him in the frame.

The singer, from Wolverhampton, has previously expressed his enthusiasm for playing the coveted role.

He joins fellow 1D alumni Harry Styles in the running, with his bandmate ahead of him at 66-1.

Former One Direction member Liam has been added to the next James Bond market at William Hill, albeit as a long shot.

After re-expressing his interest in pursuing acting at this year’s 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, he has been placed in the running as a likely contender to take on the coveted part.

Having rose to fame as a member of the X-Factor boyband, he has pursued a solo career since the band went on hiatus in 2015, and even took on a voice acting role in animated sci-fi comedy film Ron’s Gone Wrong last year.

The singer, who attended St Peter’s Collegiate School and Wolverhampton College, is looking to make a foray into film, following in the footsteps of Harry Styles.

Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond ended with No Time To Die

And, with his recent Oscars appearance, it could well be that he has the connections to land a major cinematic role. The 28-year-old has also lost his Black Country accent, taking on a new American twang.

When asked about his dream role, Liam said “I mean James Bond straight off, let’s be honest. I love Daniel Craig as Bond – not to say he’s the best Bond ever – but it’s up for discussion.”

Liam wouldn’t be the first singer-cum-actor to pursue the franchise, and at odds of 100-1, he’s at the same price as the likes of Jodie Comer, Iwan Rheon, Tom Felton, Jude Law and Gal Gadot.

Speculation has been rife as to who’ll take on the superspy role after Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise late last year, with No Time to Die being his last outing.

Barbara Broccoli and her team have confirmed that they’re looking for “something different” when casting this time around.

Harry Styles is set to make his major film debut later this year in psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling and romantic drama My Policeman, after starring in Marvel’s Eternals as Starfox.

Speaking on the addition, a William Hill spokesperson said: “Liam Payne being connected to James Bond isn’t that much of a surprise, considering his recent aspirations to break into Hollywood, and clear interest in pursuing prestigious roles specifically. And with Harry Styles having successfully made waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who’s to say Liam couldn’t follow in his footsteps and step into the 007 franchise?”