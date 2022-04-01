Film Talk: Saturday morning at the movies at the Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick now has a whole host of classic movies on Saturday mornings.
Family favourites such as Despicable Me, Finding Nemo, Madagascar, and Brave are amongst the movies in the theatre’s spring line-up.
A spokeswoman said: “Whether it’s to keep the gang entertained on a rainy weekend morning or if you’d love to experience a family favourite on the big screen, sit back, relax and enjoy the film!”
All tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance or on the door. Visitors are asked to check the website before dropping by just in case the theatre has a performance that weekend, in which case we might not be showing a film that day.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The spokeswoman added: “We would like to encourage people to get in touch with suggestions of films they’d like to see on the big screen by tweeting us - @The_Garrick.”
For details, visit lichfieldgarrick.com