Film Talk: Saturday morning at the movies at the Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The Lichfield Garrick now has a whole host of classic movies on Saturday mornings.

Family favourites such as Despicable Me, Finding Nemo, Madagascar, and Brave are amongst the movies in the theatre’s spring line-up.

A spokeswoman said: “Whether it’s to keep the gang entertained on a rainy weekend morning or if you’d love to experience a family favourite on the big screen, sit back, relax and enjoy the film!”

All tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance or on the door. Visitors are asked to check the website before dropping by just in case the theatre has a performance that weekend, in which case we might not be showing a film that day.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.