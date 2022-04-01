Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Film Talk: Saturday morning at the movies at the Lichfield Garrick

By Matthew PanterEntertainmentPublished:

Film buffs are being invited to enjoy their favourite movies in a theatre setting.

The Lichfield Garrick. Picture: Mease Valley Photography
The Lichfield Garrick. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The Lichfield Garrick now has a whole host of classic movies on Saturday mornings.

Family favourites such as Despicable Me, Finding Nemo, Madagascar, and Brave are amongst the movies in the theatre’s spring line-up.

A spokeswoman said: “Whether it’s to keep the gang entertained on a rainy weekend morning or if you’d love to experience a family favourite on the big screen, sit back, relax and enjoy the film!”

All tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance or on the door. Visitors are asked to check the website before dropping by just in case the theatre has a performance that weekend, in which case we might not be showing a film that day.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The spokeswoman added: “We would like to encourage people to get in touch with suggestions of films they’d like to see on the big screen by tweeting us - @The_Garrick.”

For details, visit lichfieldgarrick.com

Entertainment
Staffordshire entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News