Dudley Zoo welcomes a wolverine in 85 year first for the attraction

Helga the wolverine

Helga, a three-year-old wolverine, arrived from Whipsnade Zoo yesterday on March 31.

Not to be confused with the Marvel character of the same name, wolverines have a resemblance to bears, but are actually related to badgers, weasels and otters.

Helga has moved into the Castle Hill site’s former Howler monkey enclosure, which has been completely redeveloped by staff over the last few weeks.

Her crate was lowered into the 1930’s Tecton on ropes and she’s spent her first day in the Midlands snuggled in her den.

Richard Brown, Dudley Zoo curator, said: "We are very excited to be joining this European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for the wolverine.