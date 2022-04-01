Notification Settings

Dudley Zoo welcomes a wolverine in 85 year first for the attraction

By Nathan Rowe

Dudley Zoo has welcomed its latest arrival, and it is a first in its 85 year history.

Helga the wolverine
Helga the wolverine

Helga, a three-year-old wolverine, arrived from Whipsnade Zoo yesterday on March 31.

Not to be confused with the Marvel character of the same name, wolverines have a resemblance to bears, but are actually related to badgers, weasels and otters.

Helga has moved into the Castle Hill site’s former Howler monkey enclosure, which has been completely redeveloped by staff over the last few weeks.

Her crate was lowered into the 1930’s Tecton on ropes and she’s spent her first day in the Midlands snuggled in her den.

Richard Brown, Dudley Zoo curator, said: "We are very excited to be joining this European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for the wolverine.

"Personally, I’ve wanted to bring this particular species into the collection for a long time and it’s great we can do it for the first time in our anniversary year and as wolverines are only held currently in five other collections in the UK, we feel very privileged to be housing them here at Dudley Zoo."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

