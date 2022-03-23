Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em heading to stage in Brum

Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw in the 2018 production

The tour is returning to the stage after a successful run in 2018, in a production directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett.

Alongside Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer is Sarah Earnshaw reprising the role of long-suffering wife Betty.

They'll be joined by Susie Blake, who regularly appeared in Victoria Wood's comedy specials, returning in the role as Frank's mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Moray Treadwell, who has just finished filming The Witcher: Blood Origin for Netflix, will take on the roles of Mr Luscombe and Mr Worthington.

James Paterson will also play Father O'Hara, having understudied for Michael Crawford in the original production of The Phantom of the Opera when the Frank Spencer actor was indisposed.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is at The Alexandra in Birmingham from July 19 to 23.