Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em heading to stage in Brum

By Eleanor LawsonEntertainmentPublished:

Beloved sitcom Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is heading to the stage in Birmingham in July, with comedian Joe Pasquale taking on the infamous role of Frank Spencer.

Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw in the 2018 production
Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw in the 2018 production

The tour is returning to the stage after a successful run in 2018, in a production directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett.

Alongside Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer is Sarah Earnshaw reprising the role of long-suffering wife Betty.

They'll be joined by Susie Blake, who regularly appeared in Victoria Wood's comedy specials, returning in the role as Frank's mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Moray Treadwell, who has just finished filming The Witcher: Blood Origin for Netflix, will take on the roles of Mr Luscombe and Mr Worthington.

James Paterson will also play Father O'Hara, having understudied for Michael Crawford in the original production of The Phantom of the Opera when the Frank Spencer actor was indisposed.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is at The Alexandra in Birmingham from July 19 to 23.

To book tickets, go to atgtickets.com/shows/some-mothers-do-ave-em/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/.

Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News