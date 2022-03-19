Cheryl (first on the left) with AJ and Curtis Pritchard

Cheryl Birks, a retired dog trainer from Derrington, will appear on the Channel 4 show Fame In The Family on Monday alongside the famous duo.

The brothers will host a dinner for four guests – with one person among them being unknowingly related to them – as part of the programme.

Over dinner, they all play fact-finding games to reveal who is linked to the stars before the diners make a final guess as to who they think is the relative.

And those who currently win up to £1,000 after they examine the past of the stars, childhood memories and family history of the Stoke-on-Trent brothers.

Cheryl, a Strictly Come Dancing super-fan, said she was "absolutely delighted" to learn they could be her potential relatives and immediately applied to the show after receiving the email.

She said: "When the producers asked me who I hoped it would be, I said Alfie Boe. But as soon as I saw it was Curtis and AJ I said 'Who's Alfie Boe?' and started jumping up and down like a child.

"I thought yeah go on (when she received an email".. I'm always up for a laugh, me. Within minutes, I had an email from the producers."

The contestant added she couldn't believe her luck when she gets a dance with AJ during the show – saying it was a "real highlight" for her. The programme will air on Channel 4 at 5.30pm on Monday.

The brothers – best known for their professional dancer positions on Strictly Come Dancing and Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars – starred in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime Cinderella last Christmas, which saw more than 46,000 people visit to see the production.

AJ took on the role of Prince Charming, fresh from his appearance on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, whilst his brother Curtis – who appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island – played Dandini, the prince's right-hand man.

Curtis appeared as a professional dancer on Ireland’s version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars. His other TV appearances include The Greatest Dancer, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion and together with AJ appeared as guest choreographers for the season one finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The brothers also made a surprise visit to Lichfield to see the work a community fund that helps voluntary groups. They met with patrons of the We Love Lichfield Fund which is giving grants worth £15,000 to good causes in the district this Christmas.