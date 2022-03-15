Snooker greats ready to recreate the final frame once again

Snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will be recreating their epic 1985 World Snooker Championship final frame at Stafford Gatehouse on Wednesday, March 23.
The match became legendary as a record-breaking 18.5 million people stayed up to watch the match on TV and both men will be looking to put on a good show.
BBC commentator and former player John Virgo will host and referee for an evening including his famed snooker impressions, and there will also be a Q&A, giving audiences the opportunity to pose the questions they want to ask.
There is a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets available.
To find out more and to book tickets, go to staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01785 619080.