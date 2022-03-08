Dreamboats and Petticoats bringing taste of nostalgia to Brum

The feel-good production is coming back to Birmingham in March

Bringing On Back The Good Times reunites the much-loved characters from the previous musicals for another nostalgic outing.

Bringing on Back the Good Times finds Laura (Elizabeth Carter) with a successful solo career, but her partner on their number one hit record, Bobby (David Ribi),has left the spotlight and decided to re-join his former group.

The adventures that Bobby and Laura, as well as Norma, Sue, Donna and Luke go through together, include a season at Butlins and an appearance at The Eurovision Song Contest – but most of all leads them straight back into each other’s arms and bringing on back the good times indeed.

With a book by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, Bringing on Back the Good Times is packed with music from Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley, The Walker Brothers and many, many more.

The third instalment of the franchise hopes to have audiences all over the country jiving in the aisles and singing along with their memories.