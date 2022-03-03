Beauty and the Beast announced as The Old Rep Theatre's Christmas show

The show will run from Friday November 18 to Friday December 16

This will mark the seventh Christmas production that The Old Rep has produced alongside the Birmingham Ormiston Academy (BOA) Group.

It will run from Friday November 18 to Friday December 16, following on from the success of Alice in Wonderland in 2021.

The production promises to be packed with spectacular costumes, catchy original songs and creative choreography making an unmissable family treat this festive season.

Michael Penn, executive director of The Old Rep Theatre said: "Beauty and the Beast is an inspiring tale, perfect for children and families.

"The Old Rep are delighted to be teaming up with the BOA Group and the creative team behind last year’s wonderful ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to bring a fresh and exciting take on this classic story."