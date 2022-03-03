Notification Settings

Beauty and the Beast announced as The Old Rep Theatre's Christmas show

By Nathan Rowe

The Old Rep Theatre has announced that its Christmas show for 2022 will be the timeless tale of Beauty and the Beast.

The show will run from Friday November 18 to Friday December 16
This will mark the seventh Christmas production that The Old Rep has produced alongside the Birmingham Ormiston Academy (BOA) Group.

It will run from Friday November 18 to Friday December 16, following on from the success of Alice in Wonderland in 2021.

The production promises to be packed with spectacular costumes, catchy original songs and creative choreography making an unmissable family treat this festive season.

Michael Penn, executive director of The Old Rep Theatre said: "Beauty and the Beast is an inspiring tale, perfect for children and families.

"The Old Rep are delighted to be teaming up with the BOA Group and the creative team behind last year’s wonderful ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to bring a fresh and exciting take on this classic story."

General sale for tickets starts on Friday Match 11 at 10am with further information available on 0121 359 9444.

