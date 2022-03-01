Cher Show to make audiences 'Believe' in Wolverhampton

The Cher Show

Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O'Connell will play the eponymous singer in The Cher Show, which shows Cher in three different ways throughout her career – Star, Lady, and Babe.

With a book by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice, of Jersey Boys and The Addams Family fame, the show will be directed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and choreographed by two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse.

The musical is packed with 35 of Cher's biggest hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song, and Believe.

Telling the story of the iconic artist who has over 100 million record sales, The Cher Show tells the story of the singer's meteoric rise to fame.

Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie.

It shows how she battled the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

The musical made its debut on Broadway in 2018 and the new productions marks the show's European premiere.

Audiences can see The Cher Show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from October 18-22.