Grand theatre on the hunt for Osmonds superfans

The Osmonds: A New Musical is heading to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre Photo by Pamela Raith.

The winner of the Wolverhampton Grand's competition will get to witness the magic of the musical on its opening night in Wolves.

All fans have to do is send in a photo proving they are the region's biggest Osmonds fan.

This could be a photo of them from the past or present with their memorabilia collection, at an Osmonds concert, or even meeting one of the band.

Entrants must also agree for the images to be shared by the theatre on social media.

The Osmonds: A New Musical is at the Grand from March 15-19, where audiences can witness the story of one of the world's ever boy bands.

With a story by Jay Osmond, the musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show in the 1960s, to ‘Osmondmania’ and The Donny & Marie Show in the 1970s, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold and Platinum awards.