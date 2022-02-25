Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grand theatre on the hunt for Osmonds superfans

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished:

A Wolverhampton theatre is looking for the region's biggest fan of The Osmonds, with the winner lined up to attend the premiere of the new Osmonds musical.

The Osmonds: A New Musical is heading to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre Photo by Pamela Raith.
The Osmonds: A New Musical is heading to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre Photo by Pamela Raith.

The winner of the Wolverhampton Grand's competition will get to witness the magic of the musical on its opening night in Wolves.

All fans have to do is send in a photo proving they are the region's biggest Osmonds fan.

This could be a photo of them from the past or present with their memorabilia collection, at an Osmonds concert, or even meeting one of the band.

Entrants must also agree for the images to be shared by the theatre on social media.

The Osmonds: A New Musical is at the Grand from March 15-19, where audiences can witness the story of one of the world's ever boy bands.

With a story by Jay Osmond, the musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show in the 1960s, to ‘Osmondmania’ and The Donny & Marie Show in the 1970s, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold and Platinum awards.

To enter the competition, send your superfan photos to scottb@grandtheatre.co.uk by Tuesday March 8.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News