Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Midlands dates for singer-songwriter

By John CorserEntertainmentPublished:

Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner will be playing in Bilston and Shrewsbury on a tour in the autumn.

Newton Faulkner
Newton Faulkner

The solo tour will see him performing acoustically with tickets going on sale on Friday, February 25.

The Feels Like Home tour comes to the Robin 2 in Bilston on September 27 and Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn the next day.

“On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multitasking or loops,” said Newton.

"I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I'm Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour.”

VIP tickets will allow fans to observe the technical preparation and attend a guitar workshops unpicking his playing methods before the gig.

Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News