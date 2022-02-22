Midlands dates for singer-songwriter

Newton Faulkner

The solo tour will see him performing acoustically with tickets going on sale on Friday, February 25.

The Feels Like Home tour comes to the Robin 2 in Bilston on September 27 and Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn the next day.

“On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multitasking or loops,” said Newton.

"I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I'm Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour.”