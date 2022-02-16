Peaky Blinders series 6 – Harry Kirton A.K.A Finn Shelby teases what we can expect

Harry Kirton stars as Finn Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Yesterday, news hit that the much-anticipated sixth and final season of BBC drama Peaky Blinders will arrive on our screens on Sunday, February 27.

After a two-and-a-half year gap, fans have been rejoicing at the return of the period drama that since 2013 has charted the rise of the Shelby family and their infamous razor gang against the backdrop of post-World War I Birmingham.

With season five having left things on a major cliffhanger – with an assassination scheme planned by leader of the pack Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) having gone terribly awry – fans cannot wait for the return of the action. As cast member Harry Kirton (A.K.A Finn Shelby) relates, we can expect plenty.

"You can always expect a lot of politics," he said. "There's always politics and there's always power. And there are always constant multiple games of chess happening, especially for Tommy. A lot of the time, this breeds violence."

For Kirton's own character Finn, who has grown up over the course of the show, the journey into manhood is set to continue.

"He's a nice guy I think. But naturally just having the blood that Finn has, he's sharp and a force to be reckoned with when it really comes down to it," he said. "Trauma has bled down on to him but his mind's not been twisted, and I think that shows this season. Growing up and becoming his own man, he's realised that maybe this isn't the world that he needs to fully adopt."

This series is slated to be the drama's final, though with a dance production and hopefully a film to follow, as Kirton relates, the journey for the Shelbys may be far from over.

"There is a natural end but also perhaps a beginning of some sort with this season," he added. "Some things are put to rest but then some things are burning better than ever."