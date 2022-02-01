David Sheriff has enjoyed visiting West Midland Safari Park for more than 30 years

Last month carers were faced with having to pay a £22 reduced fee, or £50 for an annual pass, after years of free admission.

But now after a U-turn carers of people with additional needs will continue to receive free entry to the park, while visitors who have paid the carer charge during the last month will be contacted individually.

A spokesperson for West Midland Safari Park said: "At the start of this year, we introduced discounted entry for carers who accompany guests with disabilities. That decision was taken after considering several factors, including a rise in the misuse of the policy.

"We would like to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to contact us with regards to the changes. We appreciate all feedback and take the thoughts of our guests very seriously.

"Following an internal review, and listening carefully to views and opinions, we can confirm that as of today, we will be reinstating our policy of free entry for essential carers who are accompanying a paying guest with disabilities. As before, we still require the necessary documentation and will also be introducing stringent new checks.

"We’d like to reassure our guests that we will be issuing refunds to those who have paid the carer charge over the last month, or who have bought a carer annual pass and will contact those guests individually this week."

Relatives of visitors who need carers have expressed their relief at the park's U-turn.

David Sheriff, who has Down's Syndrome, autism, and is frequently in a wheelchair as his knee often dislocates, has been a devoted visitor for 32 years.

Last month his mother, Helen Ashby, told the Express & Star of her "anger and disappointment" when she had to pay for David's carer to be admitted, despite having an annual pass which included free admission.

The decision to charge carers entry to the safari park has been scrapped

She said: "I'm over the moon. I am relieved and grateful that common sense and fairness prevailed and they did the right thing by their guests who have additional needs and are often unheard.

"The little people won this one."

West Midland Safari Park is 33-year-old David's favourite place and he visits more than 20 times a year, but he has always needed a carer to do so.

Speaking last month Helen said: "He would never be able to access the safari park without support, it's not like he has the choice to have a support worker to make things easier. He has care 24/7, one-to-one. He is never out of eyeline, ever.

"If you go with Dave to the safari park, you're on high alert at all time. He would quite happily get out in the middle of the lions because he has no sense of danger. It's not a jolly.

"If you are a wheelchair user no one is going to charge you £22 to bring your wheelchair on site. But if the only way you can access a facility is with a support worker or carer, how can they get away with charging £22 for that?"

Helen Ashby had been particularly concerned about the impact on people in residential care, and said: "I have no problem paying £50 for a carer's pass. But if you look at somebody who's in residential care, everything bar £28 is taken off you towards your care. £28 is your personal spend for the week.

"So if the care provider isn't willing to pay the carer's fee, which they usually don't, you physically could not go to the safari park unless you saved for two weeks and nothing else."

Katie Stone from Ludlow welcomed the move

Katie Stone from Ludlow welcomed the decision, saying "the disabled community's voice has been listened to".

She suffered a brain injury after a fall in January 2011 and needs a carer for support around the park in Bewdley.

The 31-year-old said: "I think it's good they've acknowledged that the mistake they made was wrong," and that they have "taken on board what people have said."

We’d like to thank everyone for their feedback and continued support... pic.twitter.com/cGNZl5IbMn — West Midland Safari (@WestMidSafari) February 1, 2022

Katie said that she will be purchasing her annual pass within the next week or so and is excited to go back to the park.

As a severe asthmatic, Katie was having to shield during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 and continued to shield up until February last year.

Katie said that being able to drive around the park's safari alongside her carer came as a "let-out" for her mental health during that period, as she was unable to even go into supermarkets at that point.

"The safari park got me through a lot," Katie said, noting that it was the only place she felt safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, the decision to re-instate the policy of free admission for carers has been welcomed by Katie, who has been a regular visitor to the safari park for the past 11 years.